20. Heat and Temperature
Heat Transfer
20. Heat and Temperature Heat Transfer
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
(i) Consider a star with a radius of 5.0 × 108 m. Calculate the total power radiated by the star, assuming it acts as a perfect blackbody at a temperature of T= 6000 K. (ii) Determine the power per unit area received by a planet orbiting this star at a distance of 2.0 × 1011 m as shown in the figure.
(i) Consider a star with a radius of 5.0 × 108 m. Calculate the total power radiated by the star, assuming it acts as a perfect blackbody at a temperature of T= 6000 K. (ii) Determine the power per unit area received by a planet orbiting this star at a distance of 2.0 × 1011 m as shown in the figure.