13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Intro to Moment of Inertia
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rectangle houses four masses, as shown below. The masses are linked using rods of negligible mass. Calculate the system's moment of inertia about an axis (diagonal) through masses 1 and 3.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.0078 kg•m2
B
0.0052 kg•m2
C
0.0044 kg•m2
D
0.108 kg•m2