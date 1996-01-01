A medieval throwing machine is used to launch stones. The machine has a throwing arm, initially horizontal, that pivots around a point P. The stones on the throwing arm are located 4.0 m from point P, as shown in the figure. The throwing arm takes 0.8 s to swing from its initial horizontal position to the 45° release angle. Find the speed of the stone as it leaves the machine. Assume that the throwing arm rotates at a constant angular acceleration.



