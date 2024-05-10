22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
PV Diagrams & Work
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a 𝑃𝑉 diagram, sketch the process the helium gas undergoes when it is initially at 1.00 atm and 1.00 liter, then compressed at constant pressure until its volume is halved, followed by an isothermal expansion back to its original volume.
