17. Periodic Motion
Energy in Pendulums
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a 0.838-kg object named "OscilloBlock" attached to a spring with a spring constant of 42.0 N/m. This object moves through a medium that provides a damping force characterized by F=−bv, where b=0.665 N⋅s/m. Determine the period of OscilloBlock's motion as it undergoes damped oscillation.
