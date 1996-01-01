33. Geometric Optics
Ray Nature Of Light
33. Geometric Optics Ray Nature Of Light
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student discovers that light takes specific time duration t to travel 5.0 m in the air. Calculate the distance that light would need to cover in i) diamond and ii) benzene liquid within the same time duration, t. Note that the refractive indices for both mediums are: ηdiamond = 2.42 and ηbenzene = 1.49.
A student discovers that light takes specific time duration t to travel 5.0 m in the air. Calculate the distance that light would need to cover in i) diamond and ii) benzene liquid within the same time duration, t. Note that the refractive indices for both mediums are: ηdiamond = 2.42 and ηbenzene = 1.49.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 5.0 m
ii) 5.2 m
B
i) 2.1 m
ii) 3.4 m
C
i) 2.1 m
ii) 7.5 m
D
i) 12 m
ii) 3.4 m
E
i) 12 m; ii) 7.5 m