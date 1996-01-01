33. Geometric Optics
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A blue light ray propagates in a transparent methanol liquid with a refractive index of 1.33. The wavelength of blue light in a vacuum is 455 nm. Determine the wavelength of the blue light in methanol.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
155 nm
B
342 nm
C
605 nm
D
978 nm