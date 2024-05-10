18. Waves & Sound
Standing Sound Waves
18. Waves & Sound Standing Sound Waves
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cello string measuring 75 cm in length is tuned to a fundamental frequency of 220 Hz. When a cellist presses the string 25 cm from the bridge, the pitch produced is 660 Hz. If the cellist uses the "vibrato" technique, moving his finger 0.60 cm to either side, what frequencies will be generated?
