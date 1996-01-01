31. Alternating Current
Phasors
31. Alternating Current Phasors
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Three-phase electrical systems are suitable for a wide range of applications, including industrial machinery, commercial buildings, and power grids. A three-phase electrical system is made up of three sinusoidal voltage sources, each with a peak voltage of 170 V and a phase difference of 2π/3 rad between them. Calculate the rms potential difference between any two of the phases.
Three-phase electrical systems are suitable for a wide range of applications, including industrial machinery, commercial buildings, and power grids. A three-phase electrical system is made up of three sinusoidal voltage sources, each with a peak voltage of 170 V and a phase difference of 2π/3 rad between them. Calculate the rms potential difference between any two of the phases.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
208 V
B
240 V
C
360 V
D
510 V