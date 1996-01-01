36. Special Relativity
Consequences of Relativity
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
According to quantum mechanics, electrons can have different orbital angular momenta, even if they have the same energy (state). What is the orbital quantum number l an electron could have in any chosen axis if the angular momentum vector L of the electron and the chosen axis has an angle of 24.4°? Assume the electron to be of a hydrogen atom and the angle to be smallest for the particular value of l.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
l = 2
B
i = 4
C
i = 8
D
i = 5