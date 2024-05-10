In an operation theatre, vets are treating a 35 kg monkey whose body metabolism has shut down. The monkey's temperature has dropped to 32.1°C from 37.1°C in some time. Given that, the rate of heat loss for a monkey through conduction and radiation is about 190 W, determine what time it took for the body temperature of the monkey to drop. Assume that the specific heat capacity for the monkey's body is 4000 J/kg⋅°C.