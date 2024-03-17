10. Conservation of Energy
Energy with Non-Conservative Forces
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A block starts gliding down a frictionless incline from a height of 9.0 m above the foot of the incline. After reaching the bottom of the incline, it slides on a level horizontal surface on which the coefficient of kinetic friction is 0.45. Calculate the distance the block travels across the surface before coming to a stop.
