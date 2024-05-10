19. Fluid Mechanics
Density
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
The core of Mercury can be divided into three parts. These are its inner core, its mantle, and its crust. Each of these parts can be assumed to have constant densities, as given in the table below. Using the data, calculate the average density of Mercury.
