19. Fluid Mechanics
Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine what the maximum cargo weight value is that a spherical air balloon filled with hydrogen, which has a density of 0.08375kg/m3, can lift up at 0°C and 1 atm pressure. The balloon has a radius of 8.15 m, and the combined mass of the balloon's structure and skin is 880 kg. Assume that the buoyant force on the cargo itself is negligible.
