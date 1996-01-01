24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
On the xy-plane, a charge q1 = 5.0 nC is located at (0 cm, 4.0 cm) and another charge q2 is situated along the y-axis in the negative direction. At a point P (4.0 cm, 0 cm), the electric field is determined to be 4.5 × 104 N/C in the negative y-direction. Determine the position and magnitude of charge q2 in the xy-plane.
A
y2 = - 6.0 cm q2= 12 nC
B
y2 = - 6.0 cm q2= 24 nC
C
y2 = - 14 cm q2= 86 nC
D
y2 = - 14 cm q2= 48 nC