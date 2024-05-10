18. Waves & Sound
Velocity of Longitudinal Waves
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sonar system on a ship makes a signal in the water and receives an echo (that bounced off the ocean floor) of the signal back after 3.5 s. Making use of the table given below, find the depth of the sea.
