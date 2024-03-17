In a simulation of orbital mechanics, a model space station module of mass 2.0 kg is tethered to a central pivot by a strong, lightweight cable 10 m long. Initially, the module orbits the pivot in a horizontal plane at a speed of 5.0 m/s. To simulate a maneuver to a higher orbit speed for docking purposes, the cable is gradually pulled in, reducing the orbit's radius to 6.0 m. Determine the work done to achieve this higher orbit speed.



