12. Rotational Kinematics Converting Between Linear & Rotational
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sphere attached to a rod is rotated, starting from rest, in a circular path of diameter d with a constant angular acceleration α. The sphere undergoes an angular displacement of θ2-θ1. Write the expressions of the sphere's linear velocity and radial acceleration in terms of d, α, and θ2-θ1.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
v=d√[α(θ2-θ1)]
a = dα(θ2-θ1)
B
v=d√[α(θ2-θ1)/2]
a = dα(θ2-θ1)
C
v=2d√[α(θ2-θ1)]
a = (d/2)α(θ2-θ1)
D
v=√[dα(θ2-θ1)/2]
a = (d/2)α(θ2-θ1)
