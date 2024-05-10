21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases The Ideal Gas Law
80PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cubical room having side length 's' contains 'N' particles at temperature 'T' and under pressure 'P'. Find out how frequently these particles hit one face of the room. Also, express an approximation of this frequency using the mass 'm' of a particle. Hint: Consider the motion in one direction only, say along the x-axis.
A cubical room having side length 's' contains 'N' particles at temperature 'T' and under pressure 'P'. Find out how frequently these particles hit one face of the room. Also, express an approximation of this frequency using the mass 'm' of a particle. Hint: Consider the motion in one direction only, say along the x-axis.