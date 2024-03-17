11. Momentum & Impulse
Intro to Center of Mass
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the center of mass of a phosphine molecule (PH₃) relative to the center of its base. The molecule consists of a phosphorus atom at the apex of a pyramid and three hydrogen atoms at the corners of an equilateral triangle that forms the base. The side of the triangle is 0.14 nm, and the vertical distance from the phosphorus atom to the plane of hydrogen atoms is 0.10 nm.
