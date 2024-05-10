18. Waves & Sound
The Doppler Effect
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A musician is playing a note of frequency 450 Hz on a stationary loudspeaker. The wind is blowing at a velocity of 14 m/s from the west to the east. Calculate what frequency the note would appear to be to an observer heading south toward the loudspeaker at a velocity of 20 m/s. Assume that the temperature T = 25°C.
