8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Flat Curves
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A motorcycle spirals inward on a large open track, maintaining a constant speed of 12.0 m/s from an initial position of 52.0 m from the center. Given the friction coefficient between the tire and track is 0.90, at what distance from the center will the motorcycle begin to slide?
