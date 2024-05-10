7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Inclined Planes with Friction
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A block of ice slides down an inclined plane at a constant speed. The plane is inclined at an angle θ to the horizontal. Given that the ice experiences a kinetic friction due to the roughness of the surface, determine the coefficient of kinetic friction between the ice and the plane.
