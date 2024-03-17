18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cello string has a fundamental frequency of 420 Hz when played open. If the string is fingered one-third of the way down from the end, only two-thirds of the string length vibrates. What is the new fundamental frequency of the string under these conditions?
