25. Electric Potential
62PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider two negative point charges separated by a distance of 8.00 cm. Determine the magnitude of the electric force between the two charges if the electric potential energy is 120 μJ.
A
1.5 × 10-3 N
B
1.7 × 10-15 N
C
1.2 × 10-4 N
D
7.6 × 10-7 N