35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
96PRACTICE PROBLEM
The wave function describing a particle confined within the region between x= -10 mm and x=+10 mm is given by: Ψ(x) = Ψ0 e(-|x|/d) where Ψ₀ is the normalization constant and d=4.0 mm. Determine Ψ0.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.25 mm-1/2
B
0.33 mm-1/2
C
0.50 mm-1/2
D
0.66 mm-1/2