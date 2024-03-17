A satellite is orbiting a strange space rock at a distance of 3.5 billion km from Earth. The space rock has a mass of 1.5 × 1 0 14 k g 1.5\times 10^{14}\ kg and can be modeled as a sphere with a radius of 2.5 × 1 0 3 m 2.5\times 10^3\ m . The satellite orbits at an altitude of 4.0 km above the surface of the space rock. Find the orbital period of the satellite about the space rock.