25. Electric Potential Electric Potential
59PRACTICE PROBLEM
To produce an electric field whose strength has the same order of magnitude as the Earth's magnetic field (such that E = 50 µV/m) in a parallel plate capacitor using a 5.0 V adapter, what plate separation would be required?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.1 µm
B
100 m
C
1000 cm
D
100 km