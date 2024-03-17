A bowling ball with a radius of ﻿ r r r﻿ is rolled down a wooden lane. It starts from a stationary position at point A and is given an initial linear speed of ﻿ v 0 v_0 v0​﻿ and an angular speed of ﻿ ω 0 \omega_0 ω0​﻿ that spins it backward (i.e., reverse spin when viewed from the side). As the ball skids, it encounters kinetic friction. Using conservation of angular momentum, determine the critical angular speed ﻿ ω C ω_C ωC​﻿ such that, if ﻿ ω 0 \omega_0 ω0​﻿ = ﻿ ω C ω_C ωC​﻿, kinetic friction will not only slow the ball temporarily but will bring it to a complete stop.



