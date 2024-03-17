16. Angular Momentum
Conservation of Angular Momentum
A bowling ball with a radius of r is rolled down a wooden lane. It starts from a stationary position at point A and is given an initial linear speed of v0 and an angular speed of ω0 that spins it backward (i.e., reverse spin when viewed from the side). As the ball skids, it encounters kinetic friction. Using conservation of angular momentum, determine the critical angular speed ωC such that, if ω0 = ωC, kinetic friction will not only slow the ball temporarily but will bring it to a complete stop.
