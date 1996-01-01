35. Special Relativity
Consequences of Relativity
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a high-energy physics experiment, a neutron is propelled to reach a velocity that is 0.998 times the speed of light. By what factor does the neutron's relativistic momentum surpass its classical (Newtonian) momentum?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
12.3
B
8.12
C
21.3
D
15.8