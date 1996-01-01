35. Special Relativity
Consequences of Relativity
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a gourmet pizza that weighs 300 g and delivers 600 food calories (equivalent to approximately 2.50 MJ of energy). Evaluate by how much the energy equivalent, as per Einstein's mass-energy equivalence principle, surpasses the dietary energy provided by the pizza.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.08 × 1010
B
3.13 × 109
C
5.27 × 108
D
9.51 × 1011