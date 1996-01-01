- 0. Math Review(0)
Electric Potential: Videos & Practice Problems
Electric Potential Practice Problems
In a quantum mechanical model of the hydrogen atom, an electron is found to be in an excited state. At this state, the electron is located at a distance of 0.127 nm from the nucleus. Determine the electric potential experienced by the electron.
An electron is in an excited state in a Bohr model of the hydrogen atom. At this state, the electron is located at a distance of 0.076 nm from the nucleus. Determine the potential energy of the electron at this distance.
Determine the value of the electric potential at the point marked in green in the figure below.
The graph represents the electric potential for the two-point charges situated at positions x = m and x = n, respectively, along the x-axis. Determine the ratio of their magnitudes, |qm/qn|.
An isolated metallic sphere carries an electric charge. Measurements taken from the sphere's surface indicate that the electric potential is 9000 Volts at a distance of 1.4 cm and 3000 Volts at a distance of 4.5 cm. Determine the radius of the sphere.
During a nanotech experiment, a scientist has two tiny mercury spheres, each bearing a 0.20 nC charge and having a surface potential of 100 V. Upon merging these spheres into a single larger one, what would the potential at the surface of the combined sphere be?
A metallic rod of length L and radius R is charged to a potential of 800 V. A second metallic rod of length 2L and radius 2R is charged to a potential of 1600 V. The rods are placed end-to-end, such that their flat circular faces are in contact, and then separated. Calculate the potential of each rod after they have been separated. Note: R << L.
A charged plastic rod of length L has a linear charge density given by λ(x) = λ 0(1-x/L) along its length, where x is measured from one end of the rod. Determine the electric potential at a point P located on the axis at a distance 10L from the center of the rod.
Consider that the initial y-coordinate is 8.0 cm, the final y-coordinate is 45 cm, and the uniform electric field Ey has a strength of 4000 V/m. What would be the potential difference between these two points?
The figure below shows an Electric field (V/m) vs position (m) graph. Determine the magnitude of potential difference (ΔV) between the positions x = 0m and x = 3m.
What is the magnitude of the potential difference, in volts, between two positions, zi = -10 cm and zf = 20 cm, when subjected to an electric field described by Ez = e2z V/m?
Determine the electric field and the electric potential at the coordinates (x, y) = (4.0 m, 2.0 m). You are given a region of space where the electric field is characterized by the following equation: Ē = (200x î + 400y ĵ) V/m, where x and y are expressed in meters. It is important to note that the electric potential is set to zero at the origin and the potential difference remains the same regardless of the path taken to connect two points.
A charged cylindrical insulator of radius Rand length L carries a uniform charge density λ as illustrated below. Determine the electric potential at a distance r from the center of the cylinder along its axis. Note that R << L.
Consider a thin rod with an insulating property and a charge Q. This rod is shaped into a quarter-circle with a radius of R, as illustrated below. Formulate an equation for the electric potential at the center of this quarter-circle.
Consider a region with a uniform electric field (E = 2250 V/m) as shown in the figure. Determine the potential difference between the two points P and Q horizontally 12cm apart.
A uniform charge density ρ is present throughout the volume of a lengthy cylindrical object with diameter D. Determine the potential difference between the core axis of the cylinder and its outer perimeter.
Consider two points in space called P and Q. The electric potential at point P is 2.82 kV, and the electric potential at point Q is 1.25 kV. Calculate what the potential difference at: ΔVQP = VP - VQ will be in units of kV.
The electric potential Vy as a function of distance y is shown below. Illustrate how the electric field E varies with distance y.
A very tall rod lying vertically has a linear charge density of 84.0 µC/m. An alpha particle (mass = 6.64 × 10-27 kg, charge = +2e) emitted from a decaying nucleus moves toward the rod. Its speed is 1.8 × 107 m/s when it is 25.0 cm from the rod. Calculate the point where the alpha particle reaches before it is repelled back.
An electric fence is constructed from an insulating rod of radius 2 cm. The rod has a homogenous linear charge density of 10 nC/m. Determine the distance of a point p measured from the surface of the rod, such that the potential between the point and the rod's surface is 150 V.
Two large sheets of metal lie parallel to each other with a separation of 3.20 cm. They are charged with opposite charges to the same surface charge density whose magnitude is 26.2 µC/m2. Calculate the potential difference between the two sheets.
To produce an electric field whose strength has the same order of magnitude as the Earth's magnetic field (such that E = 50 µV/m) in a parallel plate capacitor using a 5.0 V adapter, what plate separation would be required?
Determine the expression for the electric potential V at position x in a certain region of space, where the electric field is given by Ex = 3500x V/m. Consider a reference point at x = 0 where the electric potential is 1.5 V.
Find the expression for the electric potential V(xA, yA) at point A in the xy-plane, where an electric dipole is positioned at the origin with two charges +n•e and -n•e separated by a distance of d along the x-axis. Your response should be in terms of n•e, d, xA, and yA.
A small metal sphere with a radius of 0.8 cm has an excess of 2.5 × 108 electrons. Determine the potential of the metal sphere.
Provide an expression for the electric potential on the y-axis at position y, resulting from two positive point charges q1 and q2 positioned on the x-axis at x = ±a.
Suppose you have a steel rod of length 6l. You place that rod horizontally in such a way that the rod is centered on the horizontal axis (x-axis). The steel rod uniformly carries a total positive charge of Q. What will be the potential V with respect to the vertical axis, considering as a function of y? Suppose that the potential approaches zero at infinity.
A thin, straight metal rod is bent to form a shape as shown below. The metal rod is uniformly charged with a linear charge density of λ. Determine the electric potential at point O.
Consider a hollow cylindrical shell constructed from PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) plastic. The shell has a length L and a diameter D. This shell carries a total charge Q, distributed uniformly along the entire cylinder length. Determine the electric potential at the central point within this cylindrical shell.