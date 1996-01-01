- 0. Math Review(0)
Electric Potential: Videos & Practice Problems
Electric Potential Practice Problems
Consider a scenario in which a uniformly charged sphere of radius R has a total charge of Q. The potential difference ΔV between the potential at the sphere's center, V0, and a point at radius r from the center is: ΔV = -Q / (4πεoR3) • (r2 /2). Determine what the ratio Vo / VR will be, where VR represents the potential at the sphere's surface.
The solar panels of the Johnson family generated 8 MJ of energy and transferred a charge of 5 C in one day. What was the potential difference (voltage) across the solar panels?
A voltage signal can range from 0 V to 10.00 V, which is to be converted into a 10-bit binary representation. What binary number would best represent a voltage of 7.35 volts?
Calculate the amount of work that is generated by an electric field when it moves a charge of -7.1 μC from one location to another where an increase in a potential difference of +32 V occurs.
A physicist releases a proton into an electric field. Afterward, it gains 3.2 × 10-16 J of kinetic energy as it moves from point X to point Y within the field. Determine the voltage difference between these two points and conclude which of these two points has a greater electric potential value.
In a special lab, measurements are conducted on a grain of sand floating in an electric field. It has a mass of 0.075 g and a charge of 3.0 × 10-6 C, and the potential at its position x is V(x) = (3.0 V/m) x - (4.0 V/m2) x2. If the grain starts at x = 3m, Determine its initial acceleration.
A physicist is trying to calculate the charge density on the sheets of a parallel plate capacitor. It is given that the electric potential of the field between the sheets can be represented by V(y) = (9 V/m)y + 6 V. Where y = 0 at the position of one of the sheets. Considering the positive direction of y is toward the other sheet, determine the magnitude of the charge density on these sheets.
A digital-to-analog converter operates with a range from 0V to 10V and uses an 8-bit system for conversion. What voltage corresponds to a binary representation of '10011011'?
A 3-bit analog-to-digital converter (ADC) is used in a system where the highest voltage is 4.0 V. What voltage does the binary number 110 represent?
Compute the electric potential caused by an infinitesimal dipole with a moment of magnitude equaling 6 × 10-29 C·m at an observation location that is distanced by exactly 3 nm away from it and lies on its axial line but closer to its positive charge.[ ϵ0: 8.85 × 10−12C2/N⋅m2]
Find the electric potential at a point situated 3.2 × 10-9 m away along the axis of an infinitesimal dipole having a dipole moment of 3.5 × 10-30 C·m.
A total charge Q is evenly distributed over the surface of a thin flat disk of copper with radius R0. The electric potential at a distance y along the y-axis perpendicular to the disk through the center is given by V(y)=2πϵ0R02Q[(y2+R02)1/2−y]
What is the expression for the electric field E(y) at a distance y on the y-axis from the center of the disk?
Consider that an external force moves a stationary charge of -8.0 μC from point P to point Q. The work done during this process is 18 × 10-4 J. Determine the voltage difference between points P and Q, if the charge gained a kinetic energy of about 7.0 × 10-4 J upon reaching point Q.
Due to electrostatic effects, a long underground pipeline with a radius R0 (where R0 is much smaller than the length, l) carries a uniform surface charge density σ (C/m²). The pipeline is maintained at a potential V0. Determine the electric potential at a distance R from the center of the pipeline, which is far from its ends.
Analyze the following cases:
(i) R is greater than R0
(ii) R is less than R0
(iii) Is V equal to 0 at R equals infinity (assume the length is infinite)? Explain. [Hint: Recall Gauss’s law.]
A large metallic sphere used in an electrostatic machine must maintain a voltage of about 80,000 volts without discharging into its environment. What must be its minimum radius? Also, calculate how much charge it carries.
A conducting ball with a diameter of 25 cm has been charged such that it has an electrical potential difference relative to infinity equal to +600 V. (i) What would be its surface charge density? (ii) At what distance from the center will the electric potential due to the sphere be +50 V?
You have a wire of length L with a uniform charge Q distributed along it. You bend this wire into a quarter circle and calculate the electric potential at the center of the full circle. Assume the electric potential V is zero at infinity.
Suppose you have two-point charges q1 and q2 placed 10 cm apart on the y-axis. One charge is q1 = 4.5μC (positive), and the other is q2 = 3.0μC (negative). Your task is to find the points along the y-axis where the electric field is zero.
Find the breakdown voltage in the air for a small charged metallic sphere of radius 1.0 cm. Additionally, determine the surface charge density on the sphere at this voltage.
Calculate the electric potential due to a nucleus at the location of an electron orbiting the nucleus with a single proton in a circular path. The radius of the orbit is 0.26 × 10-9 m.
In the Unicode system, characters are represented as hexadecimal numbers. If the letter 'F' is represented by '0046', what would be the representations for 'H' and 'P'?
In the Unicode system, characters are represented as hexadecimal numbers. The code for the character 'a' is 0061, and the next characters are just the next hexadecimal numbers. What would be the decimal numbers for Unicode 'b' and 'k'?
In the diagram, a uniform electric field E = (8.50 N/C)𝒊̂ is directed along the positive x-axis. Given the coordinates of points P, Q, R, and S (in meters), calculate the potential difference between points P & Q.
As shown in the diagram, a uniform electric field E = (5.20 N/C)𝒋̂ is directed along the positive y-axis. Given the x and y coordinates of points D, E and F (in meters), determine the potential difference VDF.
A point charge of +4.5μC is located at the origin. Point P is positioned 40.0 cm to the east of this charge, while point R is located 30.0 cm to the south. Calculate the difference in electric potential between points P and R, denoted as VPR.
Given that V = P / (x² + U²)3 where P is equal to 300 V•m6 and U equals 0.35 m. Evaluate (i) V when x = 0.35 m. Also, (ii) calculate E̅ as a function of x. Then finally (iii) determine E̅ when x equals 0.35 m.
Inside a high-voltage lab, engineers have designed a storage container for electrical energy using a nonconducting sphere of radius rB that contains a concentric spherical cavity of radius rA. The uniform charge density ρE (C/m3) is held by the dielectric material that fills the space between rA and rB. With the reference set at V = 0 when r = ∞, derive an expression for the electric potential V as a function of the distance r from the center for r > rB.
Consider a lab experiment in which visible light dislodges electrons from a caesium metal surface. A collector plate, charged negatively and placed above the caesium, is set to a potential that halts the fastest electrons, forcing them to return to the surface. If the collector plate voltage is −1.85V relative to the caesium when these electrons are stopped, find their speed at the emission time.
A charged spherical conductor can reach very high electric potentials before the electrical breakdown of the surrounding air occurs. Consider a spherical conductor with a radius of 0.25 m that can withstand an electric field of up to 4.0 × 106 V/m before breakdown occurs. What is the maximum electric potential on the surface of the sphere just before electrical breakdown? Assume the potential V = 0 at r = ∞.
Suppose you have two-point charges placed 10 cm apart on the y-axis. One charge is 4.5μC (positive), and the other is 3.0μC (negative). Your task is to find the points along the y-axis where the electric potential is zero, and for this, assuming that the potential is zero at infinity.