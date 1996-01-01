A total charge Q is evenly distributed over the surface of a thin flat disk of copper with radius R 0 . The electric potential at a distance y along the y-axis perpendicular to the disk through the center is given by V ( y ) = Q 2 π ϵ 0 R 0 2 [ ( y 2 + R 0 2 ) 1 / 2 − y ] V(y)=\frac{Q}{2 \pi \epsilon_{0} R_{0}^{2}}\left[\left(y^{2}+R_{0}^{2}\right)^{1 / 2}-y\right] V(y)=2πϵ0R02Q[(y2+R02)1/2−y]

What is the expression for the electric field E(y) at a distance y on the y-axis from the center of the disk?