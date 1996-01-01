For a hydrogen sulfide (H₂S) molecule, the two H-S bonds form an angle of 92°, and the bond length between each hydrogen and sulfur atom is 1.34 × 10⁻¹⁰ m. The molecule has a dipole moment of 0.97 × 10⁻³⁰ C·m. Determine the expression for the electric potential 𝑉, at point P which is far from the molecule, caused by the dipole moments 𝑝 1 and 𝑝 2 of the two H-S bonds. Hint:You can use the following relation to calculate 𝑝 1 and 𝑝 2 :

p₁=p₂=p/(2cos(92°/2)) where p is the net dipole moment of the molecule.




