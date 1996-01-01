- 0. Math Review(0)
- 1. Intro to Physics Units(0)
- 2. 1D Motion / Kinematics(0)
- Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement(0)
- Average Velocity(0)
- Intro to Acceleration(0)
- Position-Time Graphs & Velocity(0)
- Conceptual Problems with Position-Time Graphs(0)
- Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration(0)
- Calculating Displacement from Velocity-Time Graphs(0)
- Conceptual Problems with Velocity-Time Graphs(0)
- Calculating Change in Velocity from Acceleration-Time Graphs(0)
- Graphing Position, Velocity, and Acceleration Graphs(0)
- Kinematics Equations(0)
- Vertical Motion and Free Fall(0)
- Catch/Overtake Problems(0)
- 3. Vectors(0)
- Review of Vectors vs. Scalars(0)
- Introduction to Vectors(0)
- Adding Vectors Graphically(0)
- Vector Composition & Decomposition(0)
- Adding Vectors by Components(0)
- Trig Review(0)
- Unit Vectors(0)
- Introduction to Dot Product (Scalar Product)(0)
- Calculating Dot Product Using Components(0)
- Intro to Cross Product (Vector Product)(0)
- Calculating Cross Product Using Components(0)
- 4. 2D Kinematics(0)
- 5. Projectile Motion(0)
- 6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)(0)
- 7. Friction, Inclines, Systems(0)
- 8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation(0)
- Uniform Circular Motion(0)
- Period and Frequency in Uniform Circular Motion(0)
- Centripetal Forces(0)
- Vertical Centripetal Forces(0)
- Flat Curves(0)
- Banked Curves(0)
- Newton's Law of Gravity(0)
- Gravitational Forces in 2D(0)
- Acceleration Due to Gravity(0)
- Satellite Motion: Intro(0)
- Satellite Motion: Speed & Period(0)
- Geosynchronous Orbits(0)
- Overview of Kepler's Laws(0)
- Kepler's First Law(0)
- Kepler's Third Law(0)
- Kepler's Third Law for Elliptical Orbits(0)
- Gravitational Potential Energy(0)
- Gravitational Potential Energy for Systems of Masses(0)
- Escape Velocity(0)
- Energy of Circular Orbits(0)
- Energy of Elliptical Orbits(0)
- Black Holes(0)
- Gravitational Force Inside the Earth(0)
- Mass Distribution with Calculus(0)
- 9. Work & Energy(0)
- 10. Conservation of Energy(0)
- Intro to Energy Types(0)
- Gravitational Potential Energy(0)
- Intro to Conservation of Energy(0)
- Energy with Non-Conservative Forces(0)
- Springs & Elastic Potential Energy(0)
- Solving Projectile Motion Using Energy(0)
- Motion Along Curved Paths(0)
- Rollercoaster Problems(0)
- Pendulum Problems(0)
- Energy in Connected Objects (Systems)(0)
- Force & Potential Energy(0)
- 11. Momentum & Impulse(0)
- Intro to Momentum(0)
- Intro to Impulse(0)
- Impulse with Variable Forces(0)
- Intro to Conservation of Momentum(0)
- Push-Away Problems(0)
- Types of Collisions(0)
- Completely Inelastic Collisions(0)
- Adding Mass to a Moving System(0)
- Collisions & Motion (Momentum & Energy)(0)
- Ballistic Pendulum(0)
- Collisions with Springs(0)
- Elastic Collisions(0)
- How to Identify the Type of Collision(0)
- Intro to Center of Mass(0)
- 12. Rotational Kinematics(0)
- 13. Rotational Inertia & Energy(0)
- More Conservation of Energy Problems(0)
- Conservation of Energy in Rolling Motion(0)
- Parallel Axis Theorem(0)
- Intro to Moment of Inertia(0)
- Moment of Inertia via Integration(0)
- Moment of Inertia of Systems(0)
- Moment of Inertia & Mass Distribution(0)
- Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy(0)
- Energy of Rolling Motion(0)
- Types of Motion & Energy(0)
- Conservation of Energy with Rotation(0)
- Torque with Kinematic Equations(0)
- Rotational Dynamics with Two Motions(0)
- Rotational Dynamics of Rolling Motion(0)
- 14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics(0)
- 15. Rotational Equilibrium(0)
- 16. Angular Momentum(0)
- Opening/Closing Arms on Rotating Stool(0)
- Conservation of Angular Momentum(0)
- Angular Momentum & Newton's Second Law(0)
- Intro to Angular Collisions(0)
- Jumping Into/Out of Moving Disc(0)
- Spinning on String of Variable Length(0)
- Angular Collisions with Linear Motion(0)
- Intro to Angular Momentum(0)
- Angular Momentum of a Point Mass(0)
- Angular Momentum of Objects in Linear Motion(0)
- 17. Periodic Motion(0)
- 18. Waves & Sound(0)
- Intro to Waves(0)
- Velocity of Transverse Waves(0)
- Velocity of Longitudinal Waves(0)
- Wave Functions(0)
- Phase Constant(0)
- Average Power of Waves on Strings(0)
- Wave Intensity(0)
- Sound Intensity(0)
- Wave Interference(0)
- Superposition of Wave Functions(0)
- Standing Waves(0)
- Standing Wave Functions(0)
- Standing Sound Waves(0)
- Beats(0)
- The Doppler Effect(0)
- 19. Fluid Mechanics(0)
- 20. Heat and Temperature(0)
- Temperature(0)
- Linear Thermal Expansion(0)
- Volume Thermal Expansion(0)
- Moles and Avogadro's Number(0)
- Specific Heat & Temperature Changes(0)
- Latent Heat & Phase Changes(0)
- Intro to Calorimetry(0)
- Calorimetry with Temperature and Phase Changes(0)
- Advanced Calorimetry: Equilibrium Temperature with Phase Changes(0)
- Phase Diagrams, Triple Points and Critical Points(0)
- Heat Transfer(0)
- 21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases(0)
- 22. The First Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- 23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- 24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law(0)
- 25. Electric Potential(0)
- 26. Capacitors & Dielectrics(0)
- 27. Resistors & DC Circuits(0)
- 28. Magnetic Fields and Forces(0)
- 29. Sources of Magnetic Field(0)
- Magnetic Field Produced by Moving Charges(0)
- Magnetic Field Produced by Straight Currents(0)
- Magnetic Force Between Parallel Currents(0)
- Magnetic Force Between Two Moving Charges(0)
- Magnetic Field Produced by Loops andSolenoids(0)
- Toroidal Solenoids aka Toroids(0)
- Biot-Savart Law (Calculus)(0)
- Ampere's Law (Calculus)(0)
- 30. Induction and Inductance(0)
- 31. Alternating Current(0)
- Alternating Voltages and Currents(0)
- RMS Current and Voltage(0)
- Phasors(0)
- Resistors in AC Circuits(0)
- Phasors for Resistors(0)
- Capacitors in AC Circuits(0)
- Phasors for Capacitors(0)
- Inductors in AC Circuits(0)
- Phasors for Inductors(0)
- Impedance in AC Circuits(0)
- Series LRC Circuits(0)
- Resonance in Series LRC Circuits(0)
- Power in AC Circuits(0)
- 32. Electromagnetic Waves(0)
- 33. Geometric Optics(0)
- 34. Wave Optics(0)
- 35. Special Relativity(0)
Math Review: Videos & Practice Problems
Math Review Practice Problems
The probability of detecting a particle with a normalized wave function ψ(y) within the limits of y and y + dy is given by(|ψ|2)dy. The normalized wave function for a particle in a box with boundaries at y = 0 and y = L is ψn(y)=√(2/L)•sin[(nπy/L)]. The possible values of n are n = 1,2,3... Assuming the particle to be in the ground state, i) At which values of y in the range 0 ≤ y ≤ L the particle is impossible to be found?ii) At which values of y within the boundary the particle is most likely to be found? iii) Do your values agree or differ with these curves?
During a nuclear plant accident, a 25 kg dog becomes accidentally contaminated with 0.13 Ci of the released radioactive strontium . The ingested strontium substitutes the calcium in the bones since the two elements are chemically identical and can be stored for a long period of time.Consider that the half-life is 29.1 years, the energy absorbed by the bones from each decay equals 0.546 MeV, and the electrons' relative biological effectiveness (RBE) factor is 1.25. i) Over the course of two weeks, what is the absorbed dose in rad and its equivalent in rem? ii) The energy released during the decay is higher than 0.546 MeV. Explain why some of the energy of the decay is not absorbed by the bones.
Consider a photon found in the light emitted by a laser device that has a momentum of 9.56 × 10-28 kg•m/s. Calculate the energy of the photon in Joules (J) and electron-volts (eV).
The wave function ψ(x,t) = A[ei(kx - ωt) - ei(3kx - 9ωt)] is a one-dimensional function of a free particle in space. The constants k and ω are positive and real. i) Determine the least positive value of x that gives a maximum in the probability function |ψ(x,t)|2 at t = 0. ii) Determine the least positive value of x that gives a maximum in the probability function |ψ(x,t)|2 at t = 4π/ω.
The wave function ψ(x,t) = A[ei(2kx - 4ωt) - ei(4kx - 16ωt)] describes a particle oscillating in a one-dimensional path. Constants k and ω are real and positive. Determine vav using the approach where vav is the ratio of the distance moved by the maxima divided by the change in time. Hint: Use values of t in the form nπ/ω.
Suppose has solutions ψa and ψb, and their respective energies are Ea and Eb. However, Ea ≠ Eb. For the non-zero constants C and D, determine if ψ = Cψa + Dψb satisfies to be a solution of the equation, giving a reason for your choice.
Assuming the Bohr model of the atom, an electron in Li2+ emits a photon of wavelength 13.5 nm for the transition n = 2 to n = 1. i) Treat the atom like an electron in a one-dimensional box. Find the width of a box that would allow the emission of a photon of wavelength 13.5 nm. ii) Determine the ground state energy of a box with the width you calculated in part i). iii) Comparing spacing between adjacent energy levels, state whether a one-dimension box is a suitable model for the Bohr atomic model.
When an electron in a hydrogen atom transitions from the excited state (n = 5) to the ground state (n = 1), the wavelength of the light it gives off is 432 nm. Active Galactic Nuclei (AGN) is a small area at the center of some galaxies that give off massive amounts of energy and is extremely bright. Assume that the 432 nm line in this distant galaxy has redshifted to 620.3 nm. Find out how many light years this galaxy is from Earth.
The Hγ radiation coming from a moving galaxy is measured at a wavelength of 451 nm. This wavelength is redshifted 17 nm from the Hγ wavelength coming from a source on earth. Determine the distance of the galaxy from the earth.
In a certain game, there are five potential outcomes. The options are noted as A, B, C, D, and E. The occurrence probabilities for options A, B, and C are all identical and equal to 15%. However, the probability of option D is four times the probability of option E. Determine the probabilities of options D and E.
Consider a bead of radius 0.60 mm that reciprocates between two barriers due to perfectly elastic collisions. The two barriers are 80 mm apart. What is the probability of finding the center of the bead at a random moment in time, precisely at the midpoint between the barriers?
A cube of length 2.5 cm is confined in a one-dimensional space given by y = 0 to y = 80 cm. The cube bounces back and forth in the boundaries of this space. The magnitude of the velocity remains constant before and after bouncing. At an arbitrary instant, determine the probability that the cube's center lies in the range 38 cm ≤ y ≤ 42 cm.
Free protons with even distribution are confined in the region of space ranging from 0 ≤ y ≤ 4 cm. No protons are detected outside this region. Suppose 1.0 × 10 5 protons are in the entire range; how many protons are located in the range 0.65 cm to 0.72 cm?
Imagine an experiment being performed in a laboratory to study the photoelectric effect. Some researchers observe the emission of photoelectrons when they illuminate a metallic surface with light wavelengths below 350 nm. Determine what the work function will be for this metallic surface used in this particular experiment.