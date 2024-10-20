Forces with Calculus definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Forces with Calculus definitions

Forces with Calculus definitions
  • Free Body Diagram
    A visual representation used to illustrate all the forces acting on an object.
  • Weight
    The force exerted by gravity on an object, calculated as mass times gravitational acceleration.
  • Applied Force
    An external force acting on an object, causing it to accelerate.
  • Normal Force
    The perpendicular force exerted by a surface against an object resting on it.
  • Newton's Second Law
    A principle stating that force equals mass times acceleration.
  • Acceleration
    The rate of change of velocity of an object with respect to time.
  • Velocity Function
    A mathematical expression describing how velocity changes over time.
  • Derivative
    A calculus operation used to determine the rate of change of a function.
  • Mass
    A measure of the amount of matter in an object, typically in kilograms.
  • Force
    An interaction that changes the motion of an object, measured in Newtons.
  • Acceleration Function
    A derivative of the velocity function, showing how acceleration varies over time.
  • Exponent
    A mathematical notation indicating the number of times a quantity is multiplied by itself.
  • Newton
    The SI unit of force, equivalent to one kilogram meter per second squared.
  • Horizontal Motion
    Movement along a straight line parallel to the horizon.
  • Gravitational Acceleration
    The acceleration of an object due to Earth's gravity, approximately 9.8 m/s².