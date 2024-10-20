Forces with Calculus definitions Flashcards
Forces with Calculus definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Free Body Diagram
A visual representation used to illustrate all the forces acting on an object.Weight
The force exerted by gravity on an object, calculated as mass times gravitational acceleration.Applied Force
An external force acting on an object, causing it to accelerate.Normal Force
The perpendicular force exerted by a surface against an object resting on it.Newton's Second Law
A principle stating that force equals mass times acceleration.Acceleration
The rate of change of velocity of an object with respect to time.Velocity Function
A mathematical expression describing how velocity changes over time.Derivative
A calculus operation used to determine the rate of change of a function.Mass
A measure of the amount of matter in an object, typically in kilograms.Force
An interaction that changes the motion of an object, measured in Newtons.Acceleration Function
A derivative of the velocity function, showing how acceleration varies over time.Exponent
A mathematical notation indicating the number of times a quantity is multiplied by itself.Newton
The SI unit of force, equivalent to one kilogram meter per second squared.Horizontal Motion
Movement along a straight line parallel to the horizon.Gravitational Acceleration
The acceleration of an object due to Earth's gravity, approximately 9.8 m/s².