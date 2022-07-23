Peak Voltage in AC Circuits

The peak voltage in an AC circuit refers to the maximum voltage level reached by the waveform. In this context, the peak voltage of the AC source is given as 10.0 V, while the peak voltage across the capacitor is 6.0 V. The peak voltage across the resistor can be determined by applying Kirchhoff's voltage law, which states that the sum of the voltages in a closed loop must equal zero.