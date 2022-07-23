Textbook Question
The peak current through an inductor is 10 mA. What is the peak current if the emf peak voltage is doubled (at the original frequency)?
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The peak current through an inductor is 10 mA. What is the peak current if the emf peak voltage is doubled (at the original frequency)?
What are VR and VC if the emf frequency in FIGURE EX32.19 is 25 kHz?
A low-pass filter consists of a 100 μF capacitor in series with a 159 Ω resistor. The circuit is driven by an AC source with a peak voltage of 5.00 V. What is the crossover frequency fc?
A capacitor has a peak current of 330 μA when the peak voltage at 250 kHz is 2.2 V. If the peak voltage is held constant, what is the peak current at 500 kHz?
What are VR and VC if the emf frequency in FIGURE EX32.19 is 2.5 kHz?
A high-pass RC filter with a crossover frequency of 1000 Hz uses a 100 Ω resistor. What is the value of the capacitor?