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Ch 42: Nuclear Physics
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 42: Nuclear PhysicsProblem 17a
Chapter 42, Problem 17a

Draw energy-level diagrams, similar to Figure 42.11, for all A = 14 nuclei listed in Appendix C. Show all the occupied neutron and proton levels.

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Identify the nuclei with mass number A = 14 from Appendix C. These include isotopes such as Carbon-14 (C-14), Nitrogen-14 (N-14), and Oxygen-14 (O-14). Note their proton (Z) and neutron (N) numbers.
Understand the energy-level diagram structure: Protons and neutrons occupy discrete energy levels in the nucleus, similar to electrons in atomic orbitals. These levels are determined by the nuclear shell model, which organizes nucleons into shells based on quantum numbers.
For each nucleus, determine the number of protons (Z) and neutrons (N). For example, C-14 has Z = 6 protons and N = 8 neutrons. Use this information to fill the energy levels for protons and neutrons separately.
Draw the energy levels for protons and neutrons. Start with the lowest energy levels (1s, 1p, etc.) and fill them according to the Pauli exclusion principle, which states that no two nucleons can occupy the same quantum state. For example, in C-14, the first two protons fill the 1s level, the next four fill the 1p level, and so on.
Repeat the process for all A = 14 nuclei, ensuring that the energy levels are labeled and the nucleons are distributed correctly. Clearly indicate which levels are occupied and which are unoccupied for both protons and neutrons in each nucleus.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Energy-Level Diagrams

Energy-level diagrams visually represent the arrangement of energy states for particles, such as protons and neutrons, within an atomic nucleus. Each level corresponds to a specific energy state, and the diagram helps illustrate how these particles fill available energy levels according to the Pauli exclusion principle and the shell model of the nucleus.
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Nuclear Shell Model

The nuclear shell model describes the structure of the nucleus in terms of energy levels similar to electron configurations in atoms. Protons and neutrons occupy discrete energy levels, and the model predicts the stability and behavior of nuclei based on how these particles fill the available shells, influencing nuclear properties such as spin and parity.
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Fermi Energy and Occupation

Fermi energy refers to the highest energy level occupied by fermions (protons and neutrons) at absolute zero temperature. In the context of nuclear physics, understanding the Fermi energy helps determine which energy levels are filled in a nucleus, as particles fill levels starting from the lowest energy up to the Fermi level, impacting the overall stability and reactions of the nucleus.
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Related Practice
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