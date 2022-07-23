To calculate \( V_{\text{av}} \): The average potential difference over a full cycle of a sinusoidal AC voltage is zero because the positive and negative halves of the cycle cancel each other out. However, if the problem refers to the average of the absolute value of the voltage (the rectified average), the formula is \( V_{\text{av}} = \frac{2V}{\pi} \). Substitute \( V = 45.0 \ \text{V} \) into this formula to find \( V_{\text{av}} \).