Algebraic Expressions definitions Flashcards
Algebraic Expressions definitions
1 student found this helpful
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Algebraic Expression
A mathematical phrase combining numbers, variables, and operations, but lacking an equals sign.Variable
A letter representing a value that can change, often used to stand in for unknown numbers.Coefficient
A number placed in front of a variable, indicating multiplication with that variable.Constant
A fixed value in an expression that does not accompany any variable.Numerical Expression
A mathematical phrase involving only numbers and operations, without variables.Equation
A mathematical statement featuring an equals sign, showing two expressions are equal.Exponent
A small raised number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself.Base
The number or variable that is repeatedly multiplied in exponent notation.Order of Operations
A set sequence (PEMDAS) for performing calculations to ensure consistent results.PEMDAS
An acronym for Parentheses, Exponents, Multiplication, Division, Addition, Subtraction, guiding calculation order.Term
A part of an expression separated by plus or minus signs, which may be a number, variable, or their product.Like Terms
Terms sharing the same variable raised to the same power, allowing them to be combined.Distribution
The process of multiplying a term outside parentheses by each term inside the parentheses.Simplification
The process of rewriting an expression in a shorter or more basic form by combining like terms.Exponent Notation
A compact way to represent repeated multiplication using a base and an exponent.