Algebraic Expressions definitions Flashcards

  • Algebraic Expression
    A mathematical phrase combining numbers, variables, and operations, but lacking an equals sign.
  • Variable
    A letter representing a value that can change, often used to stand in for unknown numbers.
  • Coefficient
    A number placed in front of a variable, indicating multiplication with that variable.
  • Constant
    A fixed value in an expression that does not accompany any variable.
  • Numerical Expression
    A mathematical phrase involving only numbers and operations, without variables.
  • Equation
    A mathematical statement featuring an equals sign, showing two expressions are equal.
  • Exponent
    A small raised number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself.
  • Base
    The number or variable that is repeatedly multiplied in exponent notation.
  • Order of Operations
    A set sequence (PEMDAS) for performing calculations to ensure consistent results.
  • PEMDAS
    An acronym for Parentheses, Exponents, Multiplication, Division, Addition, Subtraction, guiding calculation order.
  • Term
    A part of an expression separated by plus or minus signs, which may be a number, variable, or their product.
  • Like Terms
    Terms sharing the same variable raised to the same power, allowing them to be combined.
  • Distribution
    The process of multiplying a term outside parentheses by each term inside the parentheses.
  • Simplification
    The process of rewriting an expression in a shorter or more basic form by combining like terms.
  • Exponent Notation
    A compact way to represent repeated multiplication using a base and an exponent.