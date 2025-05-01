Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the next term in the geometric sequence 9, 3, 1, 1/3? The next term is 1/9, found by multiplying the previous term by the common ratio 1/3.

How do you find the common ratio of a geometric sequence? Divide any term in the sequence by the previous term; the result is the common ratio r.

What is a geometric sequence? A geometric sequence is a sequence in which each term after the first is found by multiplying the previous term by a constant called the common ratio.

How do you find the nth term of a geometric sequence? Use the formula A_n = A_1 * r^(n-1), where A_1 is the first term and r is the common ratio.

Given a geometric sequence defined recursively by g_n = g_{n-1} · (−2) and g_3 = 20, how do you find the 7th term? First, work backwards to find g_2 and g_1, then use the recursive formula or the general formula g_n = g_1 * (−2)^(n−1) to find g_7.

How can you determine if a sequence is geometric? A sequence is geometric if the ratio between any term and its previous term is always the same constant.