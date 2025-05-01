Introduction to Conic Sections definitions Flashcards
Introduction to Conic Sections definitions
Conic Section
A two-dimensional shape formed by intersecting a cone with a plane at various angles.Cone
A three-dimensional geometric figure with a circular base tapering smoothly to a point called the apex.Plane
A flat, two-dimensional surface that extends infinitely in all directions and can intersect a cone to form conic sections.Circle
A conic section resulting from a horizontal slice through a cone, producing a perfectly round shape.Ellipse
A conic section formed by slicing a cone at a slight angle, creating an oval or stretched circle.Parabola
A conic section produced by slicing a cone at a heavily tilted angle, resulting in a U-shaped curve.Hyperbola
A conic section created by a vertical slice through a cone, resulting in two diverging curves.Horizontal Slice
A cut made parallel to the base of a cone, used to generate a circular conic section.Slight Angle
A small tilt of the plane relative to the cone's base, leading to the formation of an ellipse.Heavily Tilted Angle
A significant tilt of the plane, causing the intersection with the cone to produce a parabola.Vertical Slice
A cut made perpendicular to the base of a cone, resulting in a hyperbola with two separate curves.Oval Shape
A stretched, elongated form resembling an ellipse, distinct from a perfect circle.Diverging Curves
Two branches that move away from each other, characteristic of a hyperbola.Equation
A mathematical expression representing the relationship between variables for each conic section.Graph
A visual representation of a conic section, illustrating its unique shape and properties.