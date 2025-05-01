Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

As the absolute value of the coefficient 'a' in a parabola's equation increases, how does the shape of the parabola change? As |a| increases, the parabola becomes narrower (steeper), meaning it opens more sharply.

What condition must be met for a parabola to have a minimum value at its vertex? A parabola will have a minimum value at its vertex if it opens upwards, which occurs when the coefficient 'a' (or 'p' in conic form) is positive.

How do you find the y-intercept of a parabola given its equation? To find the y-intercept of a parabola, set x = 0 in the equation and solve for y.

What geometric process creates a parabola in conic sections? A parabola is formed by slicing a three-dimensional cone with a heavily tilted two-dimensional plane. This intersection produces the characteristic parabola shape.

How do you determine the value of 'p' in the standard form of a parabola's equation? Set the coefficient in front of the linear term equal to 4p and solve for p by dividing by 4. This value helps locate the focus and directrix.

Where is the focus located relative to the vertex for a parabola that opens upwards? The focus is located above the vertex by a distance equal to the absolute value of p. This means you move up p units from the vertex.