Which type of listening involves focusing on understanding and providing emotional support for a speaker?
A
Empathic listening
B
Selective listening
C
Appreciative listening
D
Critical listening
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the different types of listening. There are several types, including selective listening, appreciative listening, critical listening, and empathic listening.
Step 2: Define each type of listening: Selective listening involves focusing only on parts of the message that interest the listener; appreciative listening is about enjoying the sounds or music; critical listening involves evaluating and analyzing the message for judgment.
Step 3: Recognize that empathic listening is specifically about focusing on understanding the speaker's feelings and providing emotional support.
Step 4: Compare the definitions to the question, which asks for the type of listening that involves understanding and emotional support.
Step 5: Conclude that empathic listening is the correct type because it emphasizes emotional connection and support for the speaker.
