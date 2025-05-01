Which type of listening involves understanding another person's feelings or point of view?
A
Critical listening
B
Appreciative listening
C
Empathic listening
D
Selective listening
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the different types of listening mentioned in the problem: critical listening, appreciative listening, empathic listening, and selective listening.
Step 2: Define each type of listening briefly: Critical listening involves evaluating and analyzing the message; appreciative listening is about enjoying the sound or message; selective listening means focusing on specific parts of the message while ignoring others.
Step 3: Recognize that empathic listening is specifically about understanding and sharing another person's feelings or point of view.
Step 4: Compare the definitions to identify which type best fits the description of understanding another person's feelings or perspective.
Step 5: Conclude that empathic listening is the type that involves understanding another person's feelings or point of view.
