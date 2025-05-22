39. Reliability of Testing A virus infects one in every 200 people. A test used to detect the virus in a person is positive 80% of the time when the person has the virus and 5% of the time when the person does not have the virus. (This 5% result is called a false positive.) Let A be the event "the person is infected" and B be the event "the person tests positive."b. Using Bayes' Theorem, when a person tests negative, determine the probability that the person is not infected.