Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
4. Probability
Multiplication Rule: Independent Events
6:19 minutes
Problem 3.2.39b
Textbook Question
39. Reliability of Testing A virus infects one in every 200 people. A test used to detect the virus in a person is positive 80% of the time when the person has the virus and 5% of the time when the person does not have the virus. (This 5% result is called a false positive.) Let A be the event "the person is infected" and B be the event "the person tests positive."b. Using Bayes' Theorem, when a person tests negative, determine the probability that the person is not infected.
1
Step 1: Understand the problem and identify the given probabilities. The problem involves Bayes' Theorem, which is used to calculate conditional probabilities. The given probabilities are: P(A) = 1/200 (probability of being infected), P(A') = 199/200 (probability of not being infected), P(B|A) = 0.8 (probability of testing positive given the person is infected), and P(B|A') = 0.05 (probability of testing positive given the person is not infected).
Step 2: Define the complement event. The problem asks for the probability that the person is not infected (A') given that they test negative (B'). Using Bayes' Theorem, we need to calculate P(A'|B'). The formula for Bayes' Theorem is: P(A'|B') = [P(B'|A') * P(A')] / P(B').
Step 3: Calculate P(B'). The total probability of testing negative, P(B'), can be found using the law of total probability: P(B') = P(B'|A) * P(A) + P(B'|A') * P(A'). Here, P(B'|A) = 1 - P(B|A) and P(B'|A') = 1 - P(B|A').
Step 4: Substitute the known values into the formula for P(B'). Use the given probabilities to compute P(B'): P(B') = (1 - 0.8) * (1/200) + (1 - 0.05) * (199/200).
Step 5: Substitute the values into the Bayes' Theorem formula for P(A'|B'). Use the calculated P(B') and the given probabilities to compute P(A'|B'): P(A'|B') = [(1 - 0.05) * (199/200)] / P(B').
Key Concepts
Bayes' Theorem
Bayes' Theorem is a mathematical formula used to update the probability of a hypothesis based on new evidence. It relates the conditional and marginal probabilities of random events, allowing us to calculate the probability of an event given prior knowledge. In this context, it helps determine the likelihood of a person being uninfected after receiving a negative test result.
Conditional Probability
Conditional probability is the probability of an event occurring given that another event has already occurred. It is denoted as P(A|B), which represents the probability of event A occurring given that event B is true. Understanding conditional probability is crucial for interpreting test results, as it helps assess the likelihood of being uninfected based on the test outcome.
Introduction to Probability
False Positive Rate
The false positive rate is the probability that a test incorrectly indicates a positive result when the condition is not present. In this scenario, it is given as 5%, meaning that 5% of healthy individuals will test positive for the virus. This rate is essential for calculating the overall accuracy of the test and understanding the implications of a negative test result.
Introduction to Matched Pairs
