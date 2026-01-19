What type of variable is required when drawing a time-series plot? Why do we draw time-series plots?
"Age at First Marriage The following time-series plot shows the average age at which individuals first marry by gender for each year of the census since 1890.
d. In which year was the difference in the average age of men and women at which they first married the least?"
a. To the nearest year, what was the average age of a man who first married in 1980?
a. To the nearest year, what was the average age of a man who first married in 1980?"
b. To the nearest year, what was the average age of a woman who first married in 1960?
b. To the nearest year, what was the average age of a woman who first married in 1960?"
c. In which year was the difference in the average age of men and women at which they first married the largest? Approximately, what is the age difference?
c. In which year was the difference in the average age of men and women at which they first married the largest? Approximately, what is the age difference?
"
Which of the following charts provides a useful means for displaying data over time?