Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
4. Probability
Multiplication Rule: Independent Events
Problem 4.RE.12b
Textbook Question
Vision Correction About 75% of the U.S. population uses some type of vision correction (such as glasses or contact lenses).
b. If four different people are randomly selected, what is the probability that they all use vision correction?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the probability of a single person using vision correction. From the problem, this probability is given as 75%, which can be expressed as P(Vision Correction) = 0.75.
Step 2: Recognize that the problem involves four independent events (the vision correction status of four different people). Since the events are independent, the probability of all four people using vision correction is the product of their individual probabilities.
Step 3: Write the formula for the probability of all four people using vision correction: P(All Use Vision Correction) = P(Vision Correction)^4.
Step 4: Substitute the given probability (0.75) into the formula: P(All Use Vision Correction) = (0.75)^4.
Step 5: Simplify the expression (0.75)^4 to find the final probability. This step involves performing the exponentiation, but the exact numerical result is not calculated here.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it helps us determine the chance that all selected individuals use vision correction. The probability of independent events can be calculated by multiplying the probabilities of each individual event.
Independent Events
Independent events are those whose outcomes do not affect each other. In this scenario, the selection of one person using vision correction does not influence whether another person does. This property allows us to multiply the probabilities of each individual event to find the overall probability of all selected individuals using vision correction.
Binomial Probability
Binomial probability refers to the probability of a certain number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. Here, we can apply this concept to calculate the probability of all four individuals using vision correction, treating each selection as a trial with a success probability of 0.75.
