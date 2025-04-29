Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
2:46 minutes
Problem 4.r.12d
Textbook Question
Vision Correction About 75% of the U.S. population uses some type of vision correction (such as glasses or contact lenses).
d. If you randomly select four people, is a result of all four using vision correction significantly high? Why or why not?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Define the problem in terms of probability. The probability of a single person using vision correction is given as p = 0.75. The complement probability (not using vision correction) is q = 1 - p = 0.25. We are interested in the probability of all four people using vision correction in a random selection of four people.
Step 2: Identify the type of probability distribution. Since we are dealing with a fixed number of trials (n = 4), each trial is independent, and there are only two outcomes (using or not using vision correction), this is a binomial probability problem.
Step 3: Write the formula for the binomial probability. The probability of exactly k successes in n trials is given by: P(X = k) = (n choose k) * p^k * q^(n-k), where (n choose k) = n! / [k! * (n-k)!].
Step 4: Substitute the values into the formula. Here, n = 4, k = 4, p = 0.75, and q = 0.25. The formula becomes: P(X = 4) = (4 choose 4) * (0.75)^4 * (0.25)^0. Simplify the terms: (4 choose 4) = 1, (0.75)^4 is the probability of all four using vision correction, and (0.25)^0 = 1.
Step 5: Interpret the result. Once the probability is calculated, compare it to a significance threshold (e.g., 0.05). If the probability is less than or equal to the threshold, the result is considered significantly high. Otherwise, it is not significantly high. This interpretation will help determine whether all four people using vision correction is a rare event.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, the probability of randomly selecting a person who uses vision correction is 0.75. To determine if all four selected individuals using vision correction is significant, we can calculate the probability of this event occurring.
Binomial Distribution
The binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. In this scenario, selecting four people can be modeled as a binomial experiment where 'success' is defined as a person using vision correction. This distribution helps us understand the likelihood of different outcomes, including the event where all four individuals use vision correction.
Statistical Significance
Statistical significance refers to the likelihood that a result or relationship is caused by something other than mere random chance. In this case, we assess whether the probability of all four selected individuals using vision correction is low enough to be considered unusual or significant. If the calculated probability is below a certain threshold (commonly 0.05), we may conclude that the result is statistically significant.
