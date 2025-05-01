Skip to main content
14. ANOVA
Multiple Comparisons: Tukey-Kramer Test
Problem 10Multiple Choice

With MSE = 4.448 and equal group sizes n = 10, compute q for group means 4.30 and 3.00 and provide the decision relative to q_critical = 3.05.